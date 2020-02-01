Declare National Emergency Over Lassa Fever, Resident Doctors Tell Nigerian Government

In January, a total of 689 suspected cases with 258 confirmed cases were reported, with 41 deaths.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

Resident doctors in Nigeria have asked government to declare a state of emergency over Lassa Fever outbreak in the country.

The Association for Resident Doctors made the call in Abuja on Saturday.

In January, a total of 689 suspected cases with 258 confirmed cases were reported, with 41 deaths. 
Five health workers were among the 41 deaths recorded.

The group in a statement said, “Due to these reasons, the association has deemed it fit to call on the government to get serious on finding a lasting solution to combating the disease.

“NARD calls on the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on Lassa Fever and also to evaluate hazard allowance paid to health workers considering the increased risk faced by health workers.

“Declaring an emergency is owing to the poor preparedness in response of our health institution in handling cases of Lassa fever.

“If we have a state of emergency to improve the preparedness of our health institutions as well as their response in addressing the case of Lassa, it will contain cases of the disease in Nigeria.

“NARD call on the Federal Government to make the issue of security of health care workers a priority both in and outside the hospitals."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Government Announces Contact Persons For Nigerians In China
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Authorities Debunk Coronavirus Rumour, Police Parade Suspected Pranksters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: China Orders Citizens To Get Rid Of Pets
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria’s Centre For Disease Control To Work With States In Fight Against Lassa Fever
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Confirms Seventh Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Declares International Emergency On Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America United States Imposes Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News LASTMA Official Commits Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Officials At Abuja-Kaduna Train Stations Horde Tickets, Sell To Rich Passengers At Inflated Rates
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fourth Abducted Kaduna Seminarians, Nnadi Michael, Found Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom Finally Leaves European Union
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Agba Jalingo Loses Younger Brother
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Uzodinma Taking Credit For My Works, Says Ihedioha
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Government Announces Contact Persons For Nigerians In China
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Was Right Not To Handover To Osinbajo, Court Rules, Lawyer Kicks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal I’ve Constitutional Power To Withdraw Any Case, Malami Says In Reaction To Dropping Goje’s N25bn Case
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Urges Trump Not To Punish Nigerians For Buhari’s Failure After US Visa Ban
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad