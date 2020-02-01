Declare National Emergency Over Lassa Fever, Resident Doctors Tell Nigerian Government

Resident doctors in Nigeria have asked government to declare a state of emergency over Lassa Fever outbreak in the country.

The Association for Resident Doctors made the call in Abuja on Saturday.



In January, a total of 689 suspected cases with 258 confirmed cases were reported, with 41 deaths.

Five health workers were among the 41 deaths recorded.



The group in a statement said, “Due to these reasons, the association has deemed it fit to call on the government to get serious on finding a lasting solution to combating the disease.



“NARD calls on the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on Lassa Fever and also to evaluate hazard allowance paid to health workers considering the increased risk faced by health workers.

“Declaring an emergency is owing to the poor preparedness in response of our health institution in handling cases of Lassa fever.



“If we have a state of emergency to improve the preparedness of our health institutions as well as their response in addressing the case of Lassa, it will contain cases of the disease in Nigeria.



“NARD call on the Federal Government to make the issue of security of health care workers a priority both in and outside the hospitals."

