FCT Authorities Debunk Coronavirus Rumour, Police Parade Suspected Pranksters

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

Suspected pranksters of Coronavirus being paraded in Abuja SaharaReporters Media


The Federal Capital Territory Department of Public Health has assured residents of Abuja that there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus in the city and advised them to remain calm.

Director of Public Health, Dr Josephine Okechukwu, revealed this following the arrest of pranksters, who allegedly went to Wuse District Hospital claiming that one of them had been infected with Coronavirus. 

The incident led to panic and disruption of normal health service delivery at the hospital.

Dr Okechukwu said that the FCT and indeed the country was free of Coronavirus as there was no confirmed case of the disease anywhere in Nigeria.

She said that the action of the alleged pranksters was wrong and capable of creating pandemonium especially in a hospital environment.

While parading the suspects at Wuse Zone 3 Divisional Police Station, the FCT Force Pro, DSP Anjuguri Manzal, said that the suspects included Peggy Shandi (M), Abayomi Adedoyin (M), David Gold Enemigin (M) Priscilla AJesola (F) and Jacob Oji (m). 

Shandi said that their action was merely a prank about the Coronavirus and not to cause any sort of chaos. 

The suspects claimed to be playing out a script about the virus without the knowledge or authorisation of the relevant authorities of the FCTA.
 

