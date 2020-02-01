I Was Thrown In Underground Cell, Forced To Declare Assets By EFCC –Shehu Sani

"During my unjust stay in the EFCC cell, I was subjected to traumatising interrogations; my houses and offices were searched."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

 

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has shared his bitter experience while being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for 30 days.

In a statement on Saturday, Sani said that he was thrown into an underground cell and forced to declare his assets by operatives of the EFCC.

He said, “I wish to thank all individuals and groups that have shown concern, support, solidarity, and prayers during my 30 days of incarceration in the underground cell of the EFCC on the orders of its chairman.

"With gratitude to Almighty Allah, my special appreciation to Amnesty International, SERAP, HURIWA, and other groups too numerous to mention.

"My incarceration for 30 days in the jail of EFCC was unfair, unjust and a clear breach of my fundamental rights and hence stands condemned.

"During my unjust stay in the EFCC cell, I was subjected to traumatising interrogations; my houses and offices were searched.

"They compelled me to declare my assets, they tried to subject me to polygraph lie detector tests, my accounts were blocked, and my phone was seized, all in the name of fictional $24,000 or $25, 000 extortion.

"Any Information planted in the media by the EFCC spokesperson while I was in their custody about me is false and nothing but a bacterial and fungal infested concoctions, typical of their style.

"Our country will continue to be at the bottom strata of the transparency International index as long as our anti-graft agencies only use their might and arsenal to crush ants while lacking the courage, the heart, and the liver to confront the snakes, the vultures and the hyenas of the ruling establishment.

"They can frame me, detain me but can’t silence me.

"I shall abide by all the conditions of my bail and appreciate the courage, compassion, and wisdom of the court in granting me the bail.”

 

