Immigration Apprehends Five Stowaway At Lagos Seaport

Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Mr Sunday James, said that the stowaways were discovered through an intelligence report made to it by the master of the vessel about 156 nautical miles off Lagos Shoreline.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

Nigeria Immigration Service


The Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos Seaport Command, has arrested five stowaways aboard vessel MT IDI en route Las Palmas, Spain.

Comptroller of the Command, Olubushola Fashakin, who was at hand to receive the arrested stowaways, cautioned desperate youths from embarking on such risky adventures.

James however, did not state the names or sex of the victims, but SaharaReporters discovered that they were all males in their late 20s.

Meanwhile, Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, lauded the officers and the comptroller for the arrest. 

Babandede also cautioned youth against irregular travels out of the country, stressing that such victims suffered hugely at the end. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

