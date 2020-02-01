LASTMA Official Commits Suicide In Lagos

Akinde hanged himself on a billboard around Salvation bus stop in the Opebi area of Ikeja, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency,  Tope Akinde, has committed suicide. 

Akinde hanged himself on a billboard around Salvation bus stop in the Opebi area of Ikeja, the state capital. 

It is still unclear what led the civil servant to take such a drastic step.

Officials of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps were said to have visited the scene of the incident to restore normalcy by controlling the crowd to enable vehicles have free movement. 

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, disclosed that a female LASTMA official informed the command of the incident, adding that Akinde's elder brother claimed that he had been suffering from mental instability for a while.

He said, "On Saturday, February 1, 2020, around 10:57am, a female LASTMA official, Yetunde Olajabu, came to the police station and reported that she received a phone call from an unknown person that one man hanged himself on a mango tree at Opebi and was later identified to be Tope Akinde, a staff of LASTMA.

"His corpse has been deposited at IDH Hospital, Yaba mortuary by the Lagos State Ambulance Service. Information at our disposal from the deceased's elder brother reveals that the late Tope Akinde had a mental problem which the family had been managing before his death."

