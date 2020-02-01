Nigeria’s Centre For Disease Control To Work With States In Fight Against Lassa Fever

It said the move was to ensure that the 95 confirmed cases of Lassa fever in some states across the country within the week were effectively managed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

Lassa Fever

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says it will continue to work closely with states affected by the Lassa fever outbreak in the midst of the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

It said the move was to ensure that the 95 confirmed cases of Lassa fever in some states across the country within the week were effectively managed.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the NCDC, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja that the 95 established cases were the highest number of confirmed cases in a single week.

He said, “This reporting week, NCDC managed a record number of 95 cases. This was possible through collaborative efforts across states with coordination from us.”

Ihekweazu said that as of January 26, a total of 258 confirmed cases and 41 deaths were reported from 19 states since the beginning of the year.

According to him, of the confirmed new cases, 89 are from Edo, Ondo, and Ebonyi states with 38 per cent each from Edo and Ondo, and Ebonyi having 11 per cent.

He said that NCDC had continued to support states in responding to the outbreak including the deployment of Rapid Response Teams to support affected states.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Government Announces Contact Persons For Nigerians In China
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Authorities Debunk Coronavirus Rumour, Police Parade Suspected Pranksters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: China Orders Citizens To Get Rid Of Pets
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Declare National Emergency Over Lassa Fever, Resident Doctors Tell Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Confirms Seventh Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigeria, 12 Other Countries Listed By WHO As Top-risk African States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America United States Imposes Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari Was Right Not To Handover To Osinbajo, Court Rules, Lawyer Kicks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News LASTMA Official Commits Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Officials At Abuja-Kaduna Train Stations Horde Tickets, Sell To Rich Passengers At Inflated Rates
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Government Announces Contact Persons For Nigerians In China
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Agba Jalingo Loses Younger Brother
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Urges Trump Not To Punish Nigerians For Buhari’s Failure After US Visa Ban
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom Finally Leaves European Union
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Uzodinma Taking Credit For My Works, Says Ihedioha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal I’ve Constitutional Power To Withdraw Any Case, Malami Says In Reaction To Dropping Goje’s N25bn Case
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Authorities Debunk Coronavirus Rumour, Police Parade Suspected Pranksters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad