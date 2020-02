Nigeria’s Centre For Disease Control To Work With States In Fight Against Lassa Fever

Lassa Fever

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says it will continue to work closely with states affected by the Lassa fever outbreak in the midst of the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

It said the move was to ensure that the 95 confirmed cases of Lassa fever in some states across the country within the week were effectively managed.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the NCDC, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja that the 95 established cases were the highest number of confirmed cases in a single week.

He said, “This reporting week, NCDC managed a record number of 95 cases. This was possible through collaborative efforts across states with coordination from us.”

Ihekweazu said that as of January 26, a total of 258 confirmed cases and 41 deaths were reported from 19 states since the beginning of the year.

According to him, of the confirmed new cases, 89 are from Edo, Ondo, and Ebonyi states with 38 per cent each from Edo and Ondo, and Ebonyi having 11 per cent.

He said that NCDC had continued to support states in responding to the outbreak including the deployment of Rapid Response Teams to support affected states.