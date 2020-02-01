Nigerian Tertiary Institution Launches Campaign Against Sex For Grade

Olatunji said that polytechnic frowns at sexual activities between lecturers and students as he issued a red alert to all lecturers in the institution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

 

The Management of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, led by Dr. Lateef Olatunji, has launched a campaign against sex-for-grade in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

He noted that the institution’s Disciplinary Committee set up by the management was always ready to take it up with any erring staff or student.

He said, “The Federal Polytechnic Offa is changing on a daily basis and the management and staff of the institution sternly frown at sexual harassment.

“This campaign is, therefore, staged to serve a note of warning to both staff and students that the polytechnic will not condone any act of in discipline.”

Deputy Rector Administration, Dr Olarongbe Afolabi, enjoined students to stay away from anti-social activities.

He said, "As far as this polytechnic is concerned, the management has resolved to curb all forms of anti-social activities that are pervasive in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“Although, it takes two to tangle, as we have sex for mark, there is also mark for sex and if you are expecting the management to effect these changes, you must equally be ready to change."

SaharaReporters, New York

