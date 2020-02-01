Odion Ighalo Becomes First Nigerian To Join Manchester United

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has joined Manchester United on a six-month loan deal, becoming the first Nigerian to team up with the English Premier League side.

Ighalo was signed from Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua, to provide attacking options for Manchester United, who are without injured attacker, Marcus Rashford, and have had troubles hitting in goals needed to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

The 30-year-old Nigerian striker is the second senior addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad after the signing of Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, from Sporting Lisbon.

Ighalo scored 33 goals in 82 games for Watford during his first stint in the English topflight football league before moving to China in 2017.

The attacker has 16 goals to his credits out of 35 games played for the Super Eagles.