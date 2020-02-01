Odion Ighalo Becomes First Nigerian To Join Manchester United

Ighalo was signed from Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua, to provide attacking options for Manchester United, who are without injured attacker, Marcus Rashford, and have had troubles hitting in goals needed to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has joined Manchester United on a six-month loan deal, becoming the first Nigerian to team up with the English Premier League side.

Ighalo was signed from Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua, to provide attacking options for Manchester United, who are without injured attacker, Marcus Rashford, and have had troubles hitting in goals needed to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

The 30-year-old Nigerian striker is the second senior addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad after the signing of Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, from Sporting Lisbon.

Ighalo scored 33 goals in 82 games for Watford during his first stint in the English topflight football league before moving to China in 2017. 

The attacker has 16 goals to his credits out of 35 games played for the Super Eagles. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Is Jonathan Goodluck A Toy Or Real President?
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Soccer North Vs South Korea: World's Strangest Football Derby Holds Today
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Soccer Young Nigerian Footballer Tricked And Left Stranded In Mongolia By Fraudulent Agent Returns Home Through Stranger’s Help
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Opinion Stand Up And Fight! (Part 1)
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Cote D’Ivoire Crisis: Presidents’ Conversation And The Welfare Of Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Periscoping The Nigeria’s NEITI Act 2007
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America United States Imposes Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Was Right Not To Handover To Osinbajo, Court Rules, Lawyer Kicks
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom Finally Leaves European Union
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel United States Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal I’ve Constitutional Power To Withdraw Any Case, Malami Says In Reaction To Dropping Goje’s N25bn Case
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Agba Jalingo Loses Younger Brother
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: China Orders Citizens To Get Rid Of Pets
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Villa Officials Stop Court Bailiff From Serving Buhari’s Daughter Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Eight Persons Killed In Delta Cult Violence, Scores Arrested
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad