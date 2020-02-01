Officials At Abuja-Kaduna Train Stations Horde Tickets, Sell To Rich Passengers At Inflated Rates

Officials at the Abuja-Kaduna train stations have been discovered to be raking in big bucks by hording and selling tickets at exorbitant rates to passengers, who can afford the price.

The officials, who work closely with touts, create an artificial scarcity of train tickets and then offer same to passengers willing to pay at least twice the usual amount.

Despite arriving at the train stations several hours before schedule for trips, many passengers are denied tickets and left stranded as a result of this racketeering scheme by officials.

On a visit to the region, our correspondent witnessed how corrupt officials were profiting hugely by taking advantage of the security situation along the axis to milk desperate travellers.

As a result of the rising spate of banditry and kidnapping along the Kaduna-Abuja Road, many travellers have been forced to abandon the roads and rely on train to arrive at their destinations.

A recent investigation by our correspondent revealed how this corrupt practice at Kubwa, Idu and Rigasa train stations by officials had gone on without hindrance for a while.

Officials now sell tickets costing N1,300 for N3,000 and higher and make deals to preserve tickets for high-profile travellers including politicians and prominent businessmen.

One commuter confirmed to our correspondent at Idu Train Station that ticket booths were usually closed until about 30 to 40 minutes before departure time.

This, according to findings, was to ensure that only a limited number of normal passengers get to buy tickets while the bulk is traded illegally by corrupt officials.

Following the frustration of not being able to purchase train tickets and get to their destinations, passengers have sometimes grown unruly and disorderly, causing chaos at the stations.

Despite complaints from members of the public, the Nigerian Railway Corporation has failed to address this issue, further encouraging the corruption going on at the place.