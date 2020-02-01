Uzodinma Taking Credit For My Works, Says Ihedioha

Ihedioha was responding to claims made by Uzodinma that he had provided for the needs of the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

Ousted governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has lashed out at Governor Hope Uzodinma, saying he was taking credit for what he did while in power.

Ihedioha was responding to claims made by Uzodinma that he had provided for the needs of the people. 

In a statement by Chibuike Onyeukwu, Chief Press Secretary to Ihedioha, he urged Uzodinma to desist from further attempts to pool wool in the eyes of the people with lies.

He said, “We bear no grudge on his statement that the Supreme Court can not review its January 14, 2020 judgment. 

"That is the extent he knows, in order to sustain his deception and illegitimate government. 

"Truth remains that he is quite convinced that his position is founded on clear illegitimacy. Hence, he is not expected to say anything different from what he feels will interest his very few supporters.

“On his false claim that he paid all outstanding salaries of Imo workers, it is on record that Emeka Ihedioha restored the salaries of the entire workers in the service from 70 per cent to 100 per cent as well as pensions and they were paid as at and when due until the Supreme Court judgment.

“Senator Uzodinma also claimed that no governor had visited State Secretariat, Owerri. This is the height of mockery of the collective workforce in the state. It  is well known that Ihedioha visited the secretariat on the 2nd of July, 2019. During that visit, he addressed very happy and ethusiastic workers who genuinely threw their support behind his administration.  

“His claim that he restored water and electricity supply at the secretariat is another sheer falsehood. It is on record that the Rebuild Imo Administration ensured that electricity as well as pipe borne water were restored after eight years at the secretariat on the 13th of September,  2019, following the express directive by Ihedioha. 

"Little did we think that he meant taking credit for the signature project achievements by Governor Ihedioha.”

