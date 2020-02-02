Man Attempting To Bomb Living Faith Church In Kaduna Caught With IED

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 02, 2020



A major tragedy was averted on Sunday at the Sabon Tasha branch of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in Kaduna

as a middle-aged man was caught with what is suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device.

The incident, which coincided with the day General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, led members on a prayer walk to decry insecurity in the country.

SaharaReporters gathered that the suspect made several attempts to detonate the IED but didn't succeed before security operatives in the church apprehended him. 

Sources in the church revealed that the suspect was monitored on a CCTV camera carrying the bag into the church auditorium.

It was further disclosed that this was not the first time the suspect was coming to the church, adding that just last week, he came but was sent away.

The suspect was said to have been handed over to the police and moved to the Sabon Tasha Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, could not be reached for comments as his mobile phone was switched and a text message sent to him yet to be replied. 

 

