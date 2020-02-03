199 Nigerians Killed By Bandits, Boko Haram, Herdsmen In Nigeria In January

Not less than 199 Nigerians have been killed in the month of January 2020.

The deaths were caused by insurgent groups, herdsmen including Lassa Fever.

In the research carried out by the Civic Media Lab, 24 persons were kidnapped by bandits in the month.

Also, scores of people were left injured in the attacks that took place in different parts of the country.

According to the research by the CML, 24 terrorists were killed by the Nigerian military in the North-Eastern part of the country.

Three soldiers, two health workers were killed by the ISWAP, as the CML gave a breakdown of the killings.

The report also documented how a journalist, Alex Ogbu, was killed by police while covering a protest in Abuja.

Rampaging herdsmen also accounted for some of the killings as they killed 13 people in Plateau State.

Director of CML, Mr Seun Akinfolarin, said it was obvious government does not place a premium on the lives of people.

He noted that while the country was still battling insurgency, President Muhammadu Buhari announced Visa free entry to all Africans even when the government itself had admitted foreign influence in the current insecurity crises.

“Where are the Tucano jets bought from the United States in the last two years? What is the value of that investment to the current reality? Is it not waste of resources?" Akinfolarin asked.

He added that the call of the sack of security chiefs over inability to secure the country was not out of place, urging the government to also tackle poverty as it is the harbinger of insurgency.

He added, “The call for the sack of the service chiefs is not out of place, if deaths have continued after five years with the same set of people in charge, which is the least the government can do at the moment.

“You can’t keep doing the same thing, even when the people we are fighting are showing sophistication and not take drastic steps.

“But overall, no military can defeat poverty, if the country is prosperous and we don’t have as many poor people with no employment or hopes of getting one perhaps that will help us out of this situation, and that seem a daunting task.”