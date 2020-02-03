BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Seeks Oshiomole's Arrest, Petitions Police, DSS

The request for Oshiomhole's arrest was contained in a petition submitted to the Inspector-General of Police and Director-General of the Department of State Services by the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020

 

The political crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Edo State on Monday took a new twist as Governor Godwin Obaseki called for the arrest of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The petition claimed that the APC National Chairman had consistently breached the peace of Edo State by ignoring lawful orders of constituted authorities.

Governor Obaseki had in a viral video recently vowed to deal with Oshiomhole if he keeps disrupting activities of Edo APC.

The former labour leader was instrumental to the emergence of Obaseki but fell out with the governor shortly before he declared his re-election bid.

 

