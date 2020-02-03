Buhari Meets Senate President, Speaker In Closed-door Meeting





President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the leadership of the National Assembly, a report by PUNCH said.

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, walked into the venue of the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 3:04pm.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting was not disclosed officially.

However, it was gathered from credible National Assembly sources that Lawan and Gbajabiamila went to formally hand over last week’s resolutions of both chambers on the state of insecurity in the country to Buhari.

Recall that last week, the House had urged the President to sack the service chiefs.

On its part, the Senate sought the declaration of emergency on insecurity.

“The Senate President and the Speaker are here to present the resolutions to Mr President.

“They also will hear Mr President’s answers to take to their colleagues in the chambers on Tuesday (tomorrow)”, a National Assembly official said.