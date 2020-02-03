Fire Guts INEC Office In Anambra

Haruna said the fire started from a nearby bush set ablaze by locals.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has been gutted by fire.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, on Sunday.

He said, “At about 12:30pm on Sunday, there was another fire incident at INEC office Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

"Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division rushed to the scene and fire Service department was contacted.

"The fire allegedly emanated from bush burning. However, the extent of damages done yet to be determined.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, John B.Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

SaharaReporters, New York

