Gunmen Kill Two Persons, Kidnap Three Others In Taraba

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020

 

Two people have been reported killed, while three others kidnapped in Taraba State, SaharaReporters can report.

A resident of Jalingo, the capital city, told our correspondent that heavily armed gunmen stormed Gullum, a satellite town on the outskirt of the capital, to carry out the act.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, David Misal, confirmed the incident.

He said, "Suspected kidnappers in their numbers invaded the community around 12:00am on Monday and kidnapped two persons.

"They invaded the community and terrorised the place with gunfire, thereby throwing everyone into confusion."

