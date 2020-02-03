Notorious Gangster Linked To Governor Ayade Attacks Man With Cutlass, Demands N1m From Victim For Visiting Girlfriend

Even though his notoriety was well known to law enforcement agencies in the state, King, who is alleged to be responsible for the killing of one Ebenezer Ika in April 2018, has continued to walk the streets a free man.

Feb 03, 2020

 

A dreaded gang leader in Cross River State known as Kingsley Utomobong has been caught on video assaulting one Eloka Nwankwo with cutlass.

In the chilling tape obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday, Utomobong, who is notorious for freely extorting money from residents of the state and inflicting pains on anyone standing in his way, was seen landing machete blows on Nwankwo said to be a Shift Leader with UniCem, a cement manufacturing company, while four other members of his gang rough-handled the victim.

Nwankwo was visiting a lady known as Miriam Joseph on January 28, 2020 around the 8 Miles area of Calabar when Utomobong also known as Clever King and his gang members ambushed him in the lady’s apartment.

Joseph lives in a house owned by King’s mother, it was gathered.

The gang apart from physically assaulting Nwankwo also tried to tear his clothes and strip him naked in a bid to humiliate him by posting the video on social media. 

The gangsters eventually forced him naked and threatened to send the recording to his wife if he failed to pay them N1m.

Nwankwo, who was seen with blood on parts of his body during that attack has since been hospitalised following the deep machete cuts suffered.

A top security source in the state told SaharaReporters that Clever King and his gang members were untouchable because of their closeness to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

When SaharaReporters contacted Commissioner of Police in the state, Austin Agbonlahor, for comments, his phone rang out and he did not reply to a text message sent to him on the subject by our correspondent.

