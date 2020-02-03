Stray Bullet Hits Commercial Bus Driver During Police, Okada Riders Clash In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020

 

A commercial bus driver identified as Baba Ibeji has been hit by a stray bullet during Monday morning’s clash between policemen and Okada riders including Keke operators in the Ijora area of Lagos.

The violence disrupted activities in the area as many school pupils were forced to return to their houses.

The clash started around 7:00am on Monday at 7up Bus-stop and spilled into streets within Ijora Oloye.

The Okada and Keke riders in the area had insisted on resuming operation in flagrant disobedience to the ban placed on their activities by the Lagos State Government.

The police on the other hand resisted them, leading to a shootout that left many passersby injured.

It was in the heat of the violence that Baba Ibeji was hit on the stomach by a flying bullet.

“He was sitting in the bus while they were loading passengers for him. We don’t know if he is dead or alive but he has been rushed to a hospital,” an eyewitness told SaharaReporters.

A student and a little boy sent on an errand were also injured during the shootout.

Another eyewitness, who identified herself simply as Faidat, said the victims were shot on Ojora Street.

“The school girl and one other young boy were shot. I think the bullet hit the girl in her stomach and the boy on his leg. They have been rushed away,” she said. 

