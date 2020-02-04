Accept Your Mistakes and Support Obaseki For Second Term, Edo Deputy Governor, Shuaibu, Tells Oshiomhole

He said the suspended chairman must acknowledged the fact that Obaseki has taken governance in Edo to the next level, therefore he should return to the fold and give him full support as a father.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020


Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu, has given the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole conditions for reconciliation with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said the suspended chairman must acknowledged the fact that Obaseki has taken governance in Edo to the next level, therefore he should return to the fold and give him full support as a father.

He asked the former governor to return to the state and apologise to the governor.

Shuaibu said he fell out with Oshiomhole because of his refusal to support the governor whom he said had not deviated from the foundation laid by the APC National Chairman. 

Both Obaseki and Oshiomhole had been at loggerheads over who controls the party machinery in the state. 

The state government had on Monday petitioned the Inspector-General of Police and Director-General of the Department of State Services to arrest and prosecute Oshiomhole for breach of peace in the state
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Officially Presents Visa Policy In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics #OkadaBan: Something Is Congenitally Lacking In DNA Of Nigeria’s Leadership –Ezekwesili
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Making Efforts To Evade Being Personally Served Court Process Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Okada: We'll Defend Ban To Supreme Court -Lagos Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Commercial Motorcycle Riders Defy Lagos Government Ban, Resume Operations On Ikorodu Road, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Suswam Pressured Me To Change My Statement -Bureau De Change Operator
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH China Places Visa Ban On Nigerians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Officially Presents Visa Policy In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Saudi Arabia Ambassador To Nigeria Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu And Morbidity Of His Ambition By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics #OkadaBan: Something Is Congenitally Lacking In DNA Of Nigeria’s Leadership –Ezekwesili
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Oyo Government Kicks As Banned Okada, Keke Riders From Lagos Migrate To State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Making Efforts To Evade Being Personally Served Court Process Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Customs Impounds $8.1m At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN/I-CUBE Crisis: Air Force, Police Take Over Access Gate At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Soccer President Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi As Nigeria's Football Ambassador
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money US To Return $308m Abacha Loot To Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Okada: We'll Defend Ban To Supreme Court -Lagos Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad