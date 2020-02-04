Accept Your Mistakes and Support Obaseki For Second Term, Edo Deputy Governor, Shuaibu, Tells Oshiomhole



Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu, has given the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole conditions for reconciliation with Governor Godwin Obaseki.



He said the suspended chairman must acknowledged the fact that Obaseki has taken governance in Edo to the next level, therefore he should return to the fold and give him full support as a father.

He asked the former governor to return to the state and apologise to the governor.

Shuaibu said he fell out with Oshiomhole because of his refusal to support the governor whom he said had not deviated from the foundation laid by the APC National Chairman.

Both Obaseki and Oshiomhole had been at loggerheads over who controls the party machinery in the state.

The state government had on Monday petitioned the Inspector-General of Police and Director-General of the Department of State Services to arrest and prosecute Oshiomhole for breach of peace in the state

