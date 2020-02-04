Ban: National Union Of Tricycle Operators Demand Government's Support

National Union of Tricycle Operators has decried the ban of its riders in Lagos State.

Chairman of the National Union of Tricycle Operators, Yaba branch, Seun Adeleke, said the union voted in favour of the current Lagos State Government and demanded support in return.

He said, “We are the ones who voted for this government and we need the government to support us. Look at everybody here now, they want to work. We have over 500 tricycle operators in Yaba and the Mainland, who pay N200 daily to the council.

“We contribute to the economy and we want to continue to do that. The government should please look into this decision.”

The Lagos State Government had placed a ban, which stated on February 1, 2020 on the use of motorcycles and tricycles in the state.

Following the ban, commercial bus drivers increased fares as a result of the high demand.

Many Lagos residents have been left stranded at major bus stops as a result.