Be Ready To Repay Abacha Loot If Stolen Again, United States Tells Nigerian Government

Spokesperson for the US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, in a statement that this was part of the deal with the Nigerian authorities before the Island of Jersey where the funds are being kept, agreed to its repatriation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020

 

The United States has warned Nigeria to be prepared for repayment if the $308m Abacha loot about to be released to the country was stolen again.

Spokesperson for the US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, in a statement that this was part of the deal with the Nigerian authorities before the Island of Jersey where the funds are being kept, agreed to its repatriation. 

The statement reads, “The funds will be used by the Nigerian Independent Sovereign Authority for three infrastructure projects in strategic economic zones across Nigeria.

“To ensure that the funds are used responsibly and for the good of the nation, the agreement includes mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of these projects as well as external oversight, and it requires Nigeria to repay any funds lost as a result of any new corruption or fraud to the account established to hold the returned assets.

“This return reflects the growing international consensus that countries must work together to ensure stolen assets are returned in a transparent and accountable manner.

“This agreement is a symbol of the weight that the United States Government places on the fight against corruption.  We welcome President Buhari’s personal commitment to that fight, and we will continue to support civil society and other Nigerian efforts to combat corruption at all levels.  The fight against corruption is an investment in the future of Nigeria.”

One of the world's most ruthless dictators, late Sani Abacha is believed to have stolen more than $4bn while hold sway as Nigeria's Head of State with only around $1bn of that amount recovered so far.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Customs Impounds $8.1m At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Money US To Return $308m Abacha Loot To Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Writing On The Wall For Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala By Dotun Oloko
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Missing $20bn Dollars: Who Said What--NNPC And Diezani's Recklessness
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Confab Delegate: Nigeria Loses Around N320 Billion To Gas Flaring
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business She Leads Africa Launches Pitch Competition For Female Entrepreneurs In Africa And The Diaspora
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH China Places Visa Ban On Nigerians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Officially Presents Visa Policy In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Saudi Arabia Ambassador To Nigeria Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu And Morbidity Of His Ambition By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics #OkadaBan: Something Is Congenitally Lacking In DNA Of Nigeria’s Leadership –Ezekwesili
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Oyo Government Kicks As Banned Okada, Keke Riders From Lagos Migrate To State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Making Efforts To Evade Being Personally Served Court Process Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Customs Impounds $8.1m At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN/I-CUBE Crisis: Air Force, Police Take Over Access Gate At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Accept Your Mistakes and Support Obaseki For Second Term, Edo Deputy Governor, Shuaibu, Tells Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Soccer President Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi As Nigeria's Football Ambassador
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money US To Return $308m Abacha Loot To Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad