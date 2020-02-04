Brigadier-General Nengite’s Wife, Chizoba, Denies Claims Of $15m Found In Her US Bank Account

Wife of Brigadier-General Charles Nengite, Chizoba, has denied allegations that between $11m and $15m was found in her bank account in the United States.

Mrs Nengite also said allegations that she was being investigated for money laundering in America were false.

She threatened to seek legal redress against sponsors or publishers of such "false information".

There were reports last December that the Nigerian Army detained Brigadier-General Nengite following the discovery of $16m in a bank account belonging to his wife.

He was said to have been held by the Army's Special Investigations Bureau, a department that handles matters relating to fraud and money laundering.

But Mrs Nengite, in a statement through her lawyer, Taofik Adeleke, described publications linking her to any such money as "false and malicious".

Adeleke said, “A false allegation by unknown sources was made against our client insinuating that our client was involved in money laundering activities.

"The said publications specifically stated that monies ranging from between $11m to $15m was found in our client’s private account in the United States of America and that our client is under investigation by the authorities in the United States of America.

“The false publication caused Mrs Nengite and her family a lot of undue embarrassment thus necessitating the need to refute the wrong information now in the public domain.

"We wish to state unequivocally on behalf of our client that the information is not true.

"At no time was such an amount of money or any huge sums of money found in our client’s account to warrant the false and malicious publication."

According to Adeleke, the woman had "never at any time been invited, interrogated or questioned by authorities in America as falsely claimed in the said publication.

"The false information in the public domain is only an imagination in the mind of mischief makers."