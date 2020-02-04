Coronavirus: Reps Reject Motion Seeking Evacuation of Stranded Nigerians From China



Members of the House of Representatives have rejected a motion seeking the urgent evacuation of Nigerians trapped China.



There have been calls by groups and individuals for the Nigerian Government to rescue Nigerians living in the city of Wuhan, China, and bring them back home.



The lawmakers voted against the motion brought by Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), under matters of urgent public importance, pursuant to order 8 sub rule 6 of the House Standing Orders.



This was despite a protest by another lawmaker, Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi (PDP, Rivers), calling for reconsideration of the motion as a matter of life and death involving Nigerians in the Asian country.

