Corruption Is Nigeria’s Biggest Problem –EFCC

She explained that the EFCC had put all hands on deck to ensure the eradication of corruption in order for Nigeria to succeed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that corruption remains the biggest challenge in Nigeria and not leadership.

Head of Uyo Zonal Office, Theresa Nwosu, said during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

She explained that the EFCC had put all hands on deck to ensure the eradication of corruption in order for Nigeria to succeed.

She said, “You heard Mr President sometimes ago when he said that if we don’t kill corruption, it will kill the nation, that is how bad it is.

“Every Nigerian knows that the problem we have in Nigeria today is corruption and whether this corruption wants to die or not, we will kill it.

“Although, many still see the activities of the commission as a witch-hunt, the big question is if you have classified EFCC as witch-hunters, why do you still make yourself a witch for EFCC to hunt?

“There is no innocent person that has been convicted, even though EFCC is not the judiciary that do the convictions.

“It is important to state that every Nigerian must get involved if we must succeed in killing this hydra headed monster as it has permeated our lives.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Suswam Pressured Me To Change My Statement -Bureau De Change Operator
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Exposed: How Vehicle Inspection Officers In Abuja Release Defaulting Cars After Taking Bribe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Corps Member In Court For Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Missing N500bn: AMCON Boss, Adamu, Admits Gap In CBN Balance Sheet In Court, Says He'll Keep Quiet If He Catches Thief
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive CORRUPTION: Nigerian Ports Authority Management Inflates Airfare Rates For Staff
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive University Of Nigeria Nsukka Governing Council Plotting Afresh To Punish Professor Who Exposed Colleague’s Questionable Credentials
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News JUST IN: Saudi Arabia Ambassador To Nigeria Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Officially Presents Visa Policy In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH China Places Visa Ban On Nigerians
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Oyo Government Kicks As Banned Okada, Keke Riders From Lagos Migrate To State
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Money Be Ready To Repay Abacha Loot If Stolen Again, United States Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu And Morbidity Of His Ambition By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics #OkadaBan: Something Is Congenitally Lacking In DNA Of Nigeria’s Leadership –Ezekwesili
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Making Efforts To Evade Being Personally Served Court Process Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Customs Impounds $8.1m At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Commercial Motorcycle Riders Defy Lagos Government Ban, Resume Operations On Ikorodu Road, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN/I-CUBE Crisis: Air Force, Police Take Over Access Gate At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Soccer President Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi As Nigeria's Football Ambassador
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad