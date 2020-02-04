Corruption Is Nigeria’s Biggest Problem –EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that corruption remains the biggest challenge in Nigeria and not leadership.

Head of Uyo Zonal Office, Theresa Nwosu, said during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

She explained that the EFCC had put all hands on deck to ensure the eradication of corruption in order for Nigeria to succeed.

She said, “You heard Mr President sometimes ago when he said that if we don’t kill corruption, it will kill the nation, that is how bad it is.

“Every Nigerian knows that the problem we have in Nigeria today is corruption and whether this corruption wants to die or not, we will kill it.

“Although, many still see the activities of the commission as a witch-hunt, the big question is if you have classified EFCC as witch-hunters, why do you still make yourself a witch for EFCC to hunt?

“There is no innocent person that has been convicted, even though EFCC is not the judiciary that do the convictions.

“It is important to state that every Nigerian must get involved if we must succeed in killing this hydra headed monster as it has permeated our lives.”