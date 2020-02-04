Group Calls For Evacuation Of Refuse Heap In Lagos Community

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020

The Socialist Party of Nigeria in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos has called on officials of Ministry of Health, and Environmental Sanitation Department under the local council to immediately evacuate piles of refuse blocking canals around Okoya and Opeleye axis of the community. 

In a statement, the SPN said that the heaps of dirt posed grave danger to peoples' health around the area and should therefore be quickly removed. 

The statement signed by Publicity Secretary of the party in the area, Ifeanyi Onwunalu, reads, “We fear that what happened in the past when these canals were dredged is about to happen again. 

“The so-called contractors the local government awarded the job to will not complete the project. 

“Instead of equipping works department and using it to execute projects such as dredging of canals and other related social services, the local government leadership has continued to use its failed agenda of Public Private Partnership to execute projects that are abandoned, and the funds earmarked for such not accounted for. 

“The Socialist Party of Nigeria believes that government’s sole social responsibility is to provide the need of people and that is why we are calling on them to improve infrastructure in the community.”

SaharaReporters, New York

