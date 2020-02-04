Lekki Residents Back Lagos Government On Okada, Keke Ban

The Lekki Estate Residents Association has commended the ban placed on the activities of motorcycle and tricycle riders in Lagos State.

The association said the ban would cut down on crime rate and insecurity in the state.

“We are happy about the inclusion of Eti-Osa Local Government (by extension Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1) in the ‘No okada and tricycle ban.

"However, formal ban of Okada in our community has always been rendered a mere academic exercise due to delay or lack of enforcement of the order.

“We would be happy if Lekki could be given special attention in the area of serious enforcement."