Missing N500bn: AMCON Boss, Adamu, Admits Gap In CBN Balance Sheet In Court, Says He'll Keep Quiet If He Catches Thief

In the certified true copy of Adamu's testimony before a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on January 27, 2020 obtained by SaharaReporters, he said his conversations with Emefiele at the time was to find a way to cover it up.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020


Edward Adamu, former Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor, who helped Godwin Emefiele, governor of the bank, cover up N500bn stolen and used for a deal that went wrong in Dubai, United Arab, Emirates, has admitted in court that there was a gap in the bank's balance sheet.

In the certified true copy of Adamu's testimony before a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on January 27, 2020 obtained by SaharaReporters, he said his conversations with Emefiele at the time was to find a way to cover it up.

In May 2019, SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how Emefiele aided by Adamu, tried to cover up the N500bn.  See Also CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1 Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Central Bank Governor Emefiele, Deputy Adamu And Top Officials Discussed How To Cover-Up N500bn Which They Stole From The CBN 0 Comments 8 Months Ago

The apex bank in a statement a day after the report acknowledged the authenticity of the tapes.

No investigation was launched by the Nigerian Government into the matter.

In the new court papers, which records his testimony before a judge, Adamu said, "Yes, it was a gap on our balance sheet we were looking at it together to close the gap because we were mandated to submit same to the National Assembly. 

"We resolved it and submitted our balance sheet to the Board of CBN which approved it and we also submitted our balance sheet to the governor and National Assembly which both approved it."

When asked for a copy of the balance sheet, the former CBN deputy governor said he didn't have it.

When proded by the defence if he would report if he suspects someone of committing a crime, he replied, "I don't know."

Adamu now the Chairman of the Asset Management Company of Nigeria went ahead to tell the court that if he finds someone committing a crime, he would keep quiet.

He appeared in court as a prosecution witness against one George Uboh, Chairman of George Uboh Whistleblowers Network. 

Uboh had written the CBN to call for an investigation into allegations that $2.5bn and N500bn where missing from the bank.

Uboh was arrested and detained by the CBN governor on allegations of defamation.

 

Record of Proceedings by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

