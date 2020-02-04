Okada: We'll Defend Ban To Supreme Court -Lagos Government

The Lagos State Government has said there is no going back on the ban placed on the operation of motorcycles and tricycles in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos, Gbenga Omotosho, said the government was determined to defend the ban up to the Supreme Court.

The commissioner sympathised with residents suffering the consequences of this ban but insisted that the government had no plans to review the new policy.

The commissioner stated, “There will be no review of the enforcement. It will continue because some people have been commending the government for the sanity that has returned to parts of Lagos roads by this enforcement.

“If people are protesting and are being violent, that is entirely different. And I believe the security agencies are addressing that.

“Before these violent protests, there had been some other protests by people asking that the ban be extended to their areas. And I want you to know that there are many parts of Lagos that don’t want to see tricycles and okadas and these measures are being enforced.”