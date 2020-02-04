OOU Students Union Denies Supporting Solidarity Rally For Disgraced Professor, Sidi Osho

Osho was sacked from the university for misconduct and was recently considered for appointment as Commissioner for Education in Ogun State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020

Prof. Sidi Osho


The students union body of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, has distanced itself and indeed undergraduates of the institution from the recent rally held in support of a disgraced former lecturer of the school, Sidi Osho.

The move was halted after a SaharaReporters exclusive story revealing how she was dismissed for gross misconduct. 

In a statement, Awoyemi Oluwabunmi Michael, President of the students union, said the group maintains its integrity and would not support the malicious act.

The statement reads, "The Leadership of the union is made up of sound and intellectual comrades not hooligans, so we are not a part of any sponsored rally."

Micheal said he received a call to welcome Governor Dapo Abiodun from his Special Adviser on Student Affairs, Adeyemi Azeez, and they jointly agreed to erect a banner.

The statement added, "I received a call from the SA to the governor on Students Affairs about his arrival at the campus community and the only agreement or discussion we had was about an attempt to erect a banner to welcome the governor, which we agreed about and carefully placed at the entrance of the school. 

"The self-acclaimed NAOSS National President, Ogunronbi Gbemileke, and I met and he did not tell me about such malicious plan or movement but I am not aware as none of the students from my institution was Involved in the movement.

"I believe everything said in the news is just fabricated to suit the mission of the enemies of peace.

"Olabisi Onabanjo University is now known for peace and development unlike the old days and we do not want anyone to use his hoggish nature to bastardise or commercialise the image of the union.

"The union is an embodiment of progress and development and is yet to meet to determine our stand on the appointment of Prof Sidi Osho. 

"So, until then, we don't have any right to give any personal representation but we desire that justice be served to everyone and the law stands, as our leaders must be law-abiding and people of unreserved dignity."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

