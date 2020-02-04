Over 20,000 Admission Seekers Apply For 3000 Undergraduate Positions In FUTA

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020

Federal University of Technology - Akure Nigeria Schools

 

The Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, has said that over 20,000 admission seekers applied to study in the institution for the 2019/2020 academic calendar. 

Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Prof Joseph Fuwape, made the disclosure on Tuesday at an orientation programme held on the campus for newly admitted students.

Fuwape said out of the large figure, a total of 11,000 applicants seeking to study different undergraduate degree programmes in the university were able to meet the study requirement.

He added that the authorities of the institution was only able to admit a total of 3,270 new undergraduates due to the admission quota system.

Fuwape, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof Deji Ogunsemi, at the ceremony, lamented the poor academic record of students seeking admission into Nigerian universities. 

He said, "For this session, over 20,000 applied to study here with over 11, 000 meeting the minimum admission requirement.

"Out of this figure, just over 3, 000 made it.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

