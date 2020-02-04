Oyo Government Kicks As Banned Okada, Keke Riders From Lagos Migrate To State

The Oyo State Government has warned motorcycle and tricycle riders banned in Lagos against migrating to the state.

Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, Akin Fagbemi, said the state would control the influx and operation of commercial motorcycles in the state.

He said the agency was awaiting the decision of Governor Seyi Makinde on the proscription of motorcycles on major highways.

“The OYRTMA will continue with its special ‘operation one passenger’, which directs motorcycle operators within the state to carry only one passenger as against the common practice of two or more passengers,” he said.