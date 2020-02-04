Oyo Government Kicks As Banned Okada, Keke Riders From Lagos Migrate To State

Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, Akin Fagbemi, said the state would control the influx and operation of commercial motorcycles in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020

The Oyo State Government has warned motorcycle and tricycle riders banned in Lagos against migrating to the state.

Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, Akin Fagbemi, said the state would control the influx and operation of commercial motorcycles in the state.

He said the agency was awaiting the decision of Governor Seyi Makinde on the proscription of motorcycles on major highways.

“The OYRTMA will continue with its special ‘operation one passenger’, which directs motorcycle operators within the state to carry only one passenger as against the common practice of two or more passengers,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Making Efforts To Evade Being Personally Served Court Process Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Seeks Oshiomole's Arrest, Petitions Police, DSS
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Senate President, Speaker In Closed-door Meeting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-araigns Corps Member In Court For Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Attempting To Bomb Living Faith Church In Kaduna Caught With IED
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH China Places Visa Ban On Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Making Efforts To Evade Being Personally Served Court Process Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Seeks Oshiomole's Arrest, Petitions Police, DSS
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Senate President, Speaker In Closed-door Meeting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-araigns Corps Member In Court For Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Attempting To Bomb Living Faith Church In Kaduna Caught With IED
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH China Places Visa Ban On Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Suswam Pressured Me To Change My Statement -Bureau De Change Operator
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Stray Bullet Hits Commercial Bus Driver During Police, Okada Riders Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Keke And Okada Ban In Lagos: Matters Arising By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians In Chinese Town Hit By Coronavirus Plead To Be Evacuated
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Aviation Unions Dislodge Concessionaire, Take Over Lagos Airport Tollgate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insurgency: Retired Officers Behind Troops In North-East, Says Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Marwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad