President Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi As Nigeria's Football Ambassador



In recognition of his dedication and for putting Nigeria on the global football map, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed ex-footballer, Daniel Amokachi, as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

It was noted that the role would be a ceremonial one as he would also assist to scout for players for the country.

Amokachi was part of the Nigerian team that won Olympic gold medal in 1996.

"In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

"As Nigeria’s Football Ambassador – a largely ceremonial role – Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young sports men and women," the statement said.

