President Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi As Nigeria's Football Ambassador

Amokachi was part of the Nigerian team that won Olympic gold medal in 1996.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020


In recognition of his dedication and for putting Nigeria on the global football map, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed ex-footballer, Daniel Amokachi, as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. 

It was noted that the role would be a ceremonial one as he would also assist to scout for players for the country.

Amokachi was part of the Nigerian team that won Olympic gold medal in 1996. 

"In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

"As Nigeria’s Football Ambassador – a largely ceremonial role – Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young sports men and women," the statement said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Soccer Tottenham Striker Emmanuel Adebayor Rips Into Thieving Younger Brother
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Soccer Sacked Keshi Threatens To Drag Nigeria Football Federation To FIFA Court
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Soccer Liverpool FC Signs Nigerian Taiwo Awoniyi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Rashidi Yekini Lawyer Lied: The Truth Behind Rashidi Yekini’s Mother Condition
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Olympic Runner Divine Oduduru Finishes Second, Behind Usain Bolt, In 200 Meter Run
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Sports Nigeria And Britain Fight Over Who Claims Anthony Joshua, World Heavyweight Boxing Champion
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH China Places Visa Ban On Nigerians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Officially Presents Visa Policy In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Saudi Arabia Ambassador To Nigeria Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu And Morbidity Of His Ambition By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics #OkadaBan: Something Is Congenitally Lacking In DNA Of Nigeria’s Leadership –Ezekwesili
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Oyo Government Kicks As Banned Okada, Keke Riders From Lagos Migrate To State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Making Efforts To Evade Being Personally Served Court Process Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Customs Impounds $8.1m At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN/I-CUBE Crisis: Air Force, Police Take Over Access Gate At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Accept Your Mistakes and Support Obaseki For Second Term, Edo Deputy Governor, Shuaibu, Tells Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Money US To Return $308m Abacha Loot To Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Okada: We'll Defend Ban To Supreme Court -Lagos Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad