BREAKING: Lawyer Challenges Okada Ban, Drags Lagos State Government To Court

Lagos residents have expressed displeasure over difficulty in movement since February 1, 2020 when a ban on Okada and Keke came into effect.

by SaharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 05, 2020

 

Human rights lawyer and National President of Revolutionary Lawyer's Forum, Mr Tope Akinyode, has dragged the Lagos State governor, Speaker of the House of Assembly and Attorney-General of Lagos to court over the ban of commercial tricycles and motorcycles popular referred to as Keke and Okada.

Lagos residents have expressed displeasure over difficulty in movement since February 1, 2020 when a ban on Okada and Keke came into effect.

Tricycles and motorcycles are widely used by Lagos residents attempting to escape the city’s monstrous traffic.

Challenging the ban in court, Akinyode said the provisions of the law and its execution are a violation of the citizen's fundamental human right to freedom of movement and to own moveable properties as enshrined under Sections 41 and 44 of the constitution.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: School Pupil Killed By Stray Bullet As Transport Union Hijacks Okada Ban Protest In Lagos 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

He said, “It's an insensitive piece of legislation which seeks to deprive citizens their fundamental rights to move without restraint or purchase moveable properties of their choices which the constitution allows.

“If the government feels a need to regulate vehicular movement, it should go to Apapa and remove the trailers which have turned that axis to a parking lot and are constituting monstrous agony to the people of Lagos State."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Reinstates Colonel Suleman, Orders Nigerian Army To Pay All Entitlements
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Missing Ondo Toddler: Trial Of Suspects Set To Resume At High Court On Thursday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Journalism Agba Jalingo: Case Adjourned Until Friday As Prisons Fail To Produce Journalist
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Falana Makes Case For State Security Outfits, Social Security
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Making Efforts To Evade Being Personally Served Court Process Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Weaponised Drone Intercepted By Military Intelligence At Lagos Airport As Commander Receives Order To Release Suspect
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Brigadier-General Nengite’s Wife, Chizoba, Denies Claims Of $15m Found In Her US Bank Account
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Officially Presents Visa Policy In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Christian Association Of Nigeria Tackles Buhari Over Claim That 90 Per Cent Boko Haram Victims Are Muslims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Police, Okada Riders Clash Continues In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Court Reinstates Colonel Suleman, Orders Nigerian Army To Pay All Entitlements
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Suspected Kaduna Bomber Intended To Cause Religious War, Inter-faith Group Claims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Forum Demands Investigation Into Weaponised Drones Intercepted At Lagos Airport By Military After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Charge Wadume, Army Captain With Terrorism After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Visa Ban: US Secretary Of State, Pompeo, Express Hope On Reversal For Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance We Need $17bn China Loan To Boost Economy, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad