BREAKING: School Pupil Killed By Stray Bullet As Transport Union Hijacks Okada Ban Protest In Lagos

Policemen trying to disperse the protest, which has since been hijacked by members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, fired bullets in the crowd, hitting and killing the little girl in the process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2020

A young school pupil has been killed after being hit by a stray bullet during a clash by police and commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as Okada riders in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos following a ban on their activities by the Lagos State Government. 

The latest incident follows a similar development on Monday when Okada and Keke operators clashed with policemen in Ijora and Yaba areas of the city.

At least three people were injured in the clash at Ijora while a commercial bus driver identified as Baba Ibeji was hit and killed by a stray bullet.

Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated its commitment not to reverse the decision, sparking criticisms from far and near. 

 

