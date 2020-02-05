Declare State Of Emergency Over Insecurity, Muslim Council Tells Buhari





The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency to tackle insecurity, especially kidnapping, terrorism, armed robbery and banditry in the country, News Agency of Nigeria said.

Director, Administration of NSCIA, Mr Yusuf Nwoha, made the call while speaking at a news conference on the state of the nation in Abuja.

Nwoha said that the security situation in the country requires desperate measures in the collective interest of all Nigerians.

He said, “Let the monster of insecurity be tackled actively and proactively with the full weight of Nigeria’s security and defence capabilities.”

He stressed that the activities of Boko Haram insurgents were completely against the principles and teachings of Islam.

He added, “We want to state in unequivocal terms that Boko Haram does not represent Islam or Muslims.

“The Federal Government should deploy all military arsenal at its disposal to arrest the trend for the interest of lives and properties of citizens."