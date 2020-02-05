Hoodlums Invade Corps Members Lodge In Ondo, Molest Young Ladies

Mrs. Grace Akpabio, NYSC Ondo State Coordinator during her visit to the female corps members who were molested during the attack at the NCCF lodge in Okitipupa

Some hoodlums have attacked members of the National Youth Service Corps posted to Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The bandits numbering about five and armed with dangerous weapons, broke into the corps members' residence at the middle of the night and robbed them of their belongings.

Colleagues of the affected corps members confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters in separate interviews on Wednesday.

They disclosed that the attack occurred at Nigeria Christian Corpers Fellowship Family House in Okitipupa.

One of the corps member, who identify herself as Cecilia, said the hoodlums entered through the backdoor and molested female corps members

Ondo State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Grace Akpabio, also confirmed the attack on Wednesday during her visit to the Monarch of Okitipupa.

She confirmed that some of the females among the NYSC members were physically molested and expressed displeasure over the attack.

She said, "These attack on corps members posted to Okitipupa here in Ondo State is callous and also an act of wickedness.

"I was informed that some miscreants broke into the apartments of the corps members and dispossessed them off their valuables at gun point.

"The miscreants also went ahead to molest, inflict pains and psychological trauma on our corps members.

"These are innocent people who left their respective families and loved ones to come to Ondo State to serve their fatherland but only to be rewarded with such inhuman treatment,”

While appealing to the police to ensure safety of corps members, Akpabio demanded punishment for those behind the attack.

Traditional ruler of Okitipupa, Oba Batuga Akintoye, expressed shock over the incident and promised to take up the case with the police.