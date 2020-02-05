Missing Ondo Toddler: Trial Of Suspects Set To Resume At High Court On Thursday

At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday at the Magistrate Court Oke Eda, court clerks confirmed to SaharaReporters that the matter was moved to the high court following an advice from Directorate of Public Prosecution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2020

Trial in the case of the missing one-year-old boy, Eniola Gold Kolawole, at the Sotitobire Miracle Centre in Akure, Ondo State, is set to resume at the state’s High Court on Thursday. 

One of the court clerks, who asked not to be named, said, “The case won't be heared here again. It has been moved to the high court due to the advice of the DPP.

"The proper trial of the case should begin by Thursday at that court and all parties involved will be present.”

Lead suspect in the disappearance of the child, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, and his co-defendants – Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin – didn't appear in the court, raising lots of questions.

Alfa, who is standing trial over the disappearance of the toddler, was dragged to court by the Department of State Services after being accused of conspiring with other suspects to orchestrate the vanishing of the boy. 

Their offences are said to be punishable under Section 5 of Ondo State Anti-kidnapping and Anti-Abduction law 2010 if found guilty. 

