Obafemi Awolowo University Submits Lecturer To Police Over Sexual Harassment

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2020

OAU

Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has handed over a lecturer, Monday Omo-Etan, to the police over an allegation of sexual assault.

The institution also suspended another lecturer. 

Omo-Etan, a lecturer at the Distance Learning Centre of the school, was suspended for assaulting a 19-year-old female student.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement released on Wednesday. 

He said, “Less than three weeks after the management of OAU, Ile Ife, expressed her zero-tolerance against sexual harassment by investigating and suspending a lecturer of the Department of International Relations, Mr Olabisi Olaleye, the university has suspended Omo-Etan, a staff of the university’s Centre for Distance Learning for sexually molesting a 19-year-old female student.

“The Management has reinstated her commitment to the total eradication of any form of sexual harassment, molestation or other social vices.” 

The school also said Omo-Etan has been handed over to the police. 

