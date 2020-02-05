Police Kill 250 Terrorists As Bandits Shoot At Military Helicopter

The Nigeria Police Force has said that it has successfully eliminated 250 bandits and terrorists in Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

The police said that the operation was carried out jointly with the support of the Operation Puff Adder made up of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, and Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The police said it stormed one of the largest operational camps of the Ansaru terror group (also housing other bandits and kidnappers) where over 250 high-profile members of the group were killed.

The force noted that the operation was, “Necessitated by actionable intelligence linking terror and criminal elements in the super camp to series of terror-related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes across the country.”

It added that during the operation, two pilots manning a Police Bell helicopter were shot at and they sustained minor injuries.

“Unfortunately, during the operation, a Police Bell helicopter, which provided aerial and intelligence cover for the ground troops came under attack from the bandits using sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG.

“Commendably, the pilot and the co-pilot who demonstrated uncommon courage and expertise, successfully landed the aircraft at the Air Force Base, Kaduna, without further incident.

“They were thereafter evacuated for medical treatment.

"Both officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition.”