Suspected Kaduna Bomber Intended To Cause Religious War, Inter-faith Group Claims

by SaharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 05, 2020

 

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace has said that the man caught with Improvised Explosive Device at a Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) in Kaduna on Sunday, Nathaniel Samuel, planned to cause religious war in Nigeria.

The incident, which happened in Sabon Tasha under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna, sent panic across and beyond the city.

Samuel after being spotted by CCTV was accosted and handed over to the police at the Sabon Tasha Divisional Police Station.

In a statement on Wednesday, NIFROP, said Samuel’s capture was an evidence that God answers prayers.

Signed by Reverend Jeremiah Abutu, the group’s Coordinating Secretary-General, the inter-faith group said, “We are constrained to speak so as to put issues in proper perspective concerning the unfortunate incident that was recorded in Kaduna State where a supposed Christian faithful attempted to detonate an improvised explosive device in a church with over 1000 worshipers during a Sunday service.

“This act is despicable as well as condemnable in the light that had the mission been successful; Nigeria would have been thrown into mourning of phenomenal proportion, and accusing fingers would have been pointed in the wrong direction, which would further heighten religious hostilities in the country.

“No religion encourages violence and no religion encourages the taking of lives under whatever guise.

“We must state that the more significant problem is not this despicable act of attempting to bomb a Church but the fact that most religious leaders in the country are not sincere enough to condemn this act because Nathaniel Samuel is a Christian.

“They have elected to shy away from the bitter truth of condemning this act.

“However, instead they have chosen to play to the gallery and also attempt to shift blames all in a bid to change the narrative.

“The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace would not relent in its prayers and supplication to God for his continued protection of Nigeria from those plotting evil against it.”

The Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said that the command had commenced investigation to ascertain the suspect’s mission.

Over the years, Boko Haram terrorists have attacked several churches while services was ongoing, killing dozens of worshippers in the process.

Despite claims by the Nigerian Government that the insurgent group had been defeated, the terrorists continue to wreak havoc all across the country. 

