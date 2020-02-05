Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting

Gabriel Suswan

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday adjourned the trial of former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam until February 10 and 11, 2020 due to some complaints.

The judge disclosed that some reports on social media had alleged that he had meetings with the prosecutor and some All Progressives Congress leaders in a bid to have the former governor sent to jail for corruption.

Justice Abang said he was inviting security agencies to unravel those behind the false report before continuing with the case.

Since taking over the case from Justice A.R Mohammed, Justice Abang had accelerated hearing of the case by calling several witnesses in the matter.

However, the former governor has appealed and showed that he preferred Justice Mohammed to handle the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Suswam and Commissioner for Finance during his administration, Omadachi Okolobia, over the diversion of N3.1bn being proceeds of the sale of shares owned by Benue State since 2015.

In 2017, he was arrested and detained for his alleged role in the disbursement of N23bn linked to former Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.