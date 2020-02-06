Afe Babalola, Soyinka, Others To Speak At Lecture On Knowledge-Based Society

The lecture organised by a Yoruba Intelligentsia group, the Voice of Reason Advocacy for Social Development Foundation, will be chaired by Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), Noble laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, as special guest of honour. According to a statement by a member of the Publicity Committee for the event, Chief Olufemi Kufo, government must create room for innovation if the country was to develop at a fast pace.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2020

Afe Babalola, Wole Soyinka


Eminent Nigerian scholars, digital and social entrepreneurs and relevant stakeholders in education, research and innovations industry will on February 19, 2020 converge at a lecture to discuss on the needs for the Nigerian Government to shift focus from the traditional economy to building a knowledge-based economy and society.

The lecture organised by a Yoruba Intelligentsia group, the Voice of Reason Advocacy for Social Development Foundation, will be chaired by Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), Noble laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, as special guest of honour.
According to a statement by a member of the Publicity Committee for the event, Chief Olufemi Kufo, government must create room for innovation if the country was to develop at a fast pace.

Kufo added that Nigerians are looking forward to having a country where citizens can compete at the global stage.

He said, “While we consistently push towards a restructured Nigeria, we need to let the government and relevant stakeholders understand that this is the era of ideas, innovations, creativity and digital communications, therefore, there’s need to fund research and innovations in this country if not, danger looms.

“We are putting this event together to free up the creative energies of the people of Nigeria especially the younger generation and domesticate responsibility and accountability.

"We want a Nigeria where people, through innovations, can creatively compete with global economies against the current trend of consuming without building.”

The statement further adds that all vice-chancellors and rectors of government-owned universities and polytechnics in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states including Babcock University have been specially invited as special guests to the event.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Germany Announce New Immigration Policy For Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: 18 Parties Survive INEC's Axe Ahead Of 2023 General Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Kill 250 Terrorists As Bandits Shoot At Military Helicopter
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Nigeria's Ex-President, Jonathan, Sacked Me As EFCC Boss -Farida Waziri
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Germany Announce New Immigration Policy For Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: 18 Parties Survive INEC's Axe Ahead Of 2023 General Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Kill 250 Terrorists As Bandits Shoot At Military Helicopter
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Nigeria's Ex-President, Jonathan, Sacked Me As EFCC Boss -Farida Waziri
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Two Police Pilots Injured After Ansaru Militants Attack Helicopter In Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Robbers Attack Banks In Ondo, Kill Policemen
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ex-Zenith Bank Staff Authorised N700m Fraudulent Transactions -Witness
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME My Son Has Always Been A Christian, Says Father Of Bomber Arrested At WInners Chapel
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Returns Prophet, Six Others To Prison Over Missing Ondo Toddler
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Africa Not For Taking, Kenya’s President Tells United States, China
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad