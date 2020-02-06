Court Sentences Amobi Okoye To Six-year Imprisonment For Hiding Cocaine In Stomach

Justice Jude Dagat convicted Okoye for attempted unlawful export of 1.030 kilogrammes of cocaine following a six-year trial.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2020


A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced to six years imprisonment an Italy-bound traveller, Amobi Okoye, who hid cocaine in his stomach.

Justice Jude Dagat convicted Okoye for attempted unlawful export of 1.030 kilogrammes of cocaine following a six-year trial.

The sentence, which was without an option of fine, took effect from judgment day. 

The judge held that prosecution counsel, Mrs Juliana Imaobong Irubochi, successfully proved the National Drug Law Enforcement case against the defendant “beyond reasonable doubt.”

He said the defence put up by the defendant was “not strong enough” to free him from the charge.

Justice Dagat noted that the defendant admitted being promised $4,000 if he successfully delivered the cocaine to one ‘KC’ in Italy.

Besides sentencing Amobi, Justice Dagat forfeited the convict’s passports to the Federal Government and ordered that the drugs be destroyed if there is no appeal against the judgment.

Okoye was arrested on or about February 7, 2014 at the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, during outward clearance of an Alitalia flight to Italy.

The cocaine was said to have been discovered in his stomach at Screening Point 2 of the airport.

He was arraigned on a one-count charge of unlawful export of the said banned drug.

Mrs Irubochi said the offence contravened Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Amobi pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail.

During the trial, the prosecutor called nine witnesses and tendered 12 exhibits, including the convict’s two ECOWAS passports; sample of the drug; an Alitalia E-ticket; boarding pass; the bulk of the seized drug, his confessional statement, among others.

At the close of the prosecution’s case, the convict testified in his defence against the charge. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Returns Prophet, Six Others To Prison Over Missing Ondo Toddler
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Reinstates Colonel Suleman, Orders Nigerian Army To Pay All Entitlements
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights El-Zakzaky’s Trial Adjourned By Kaduna Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Nobel Laureate Faces Over 100 Lawsuits In Bangladesh
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Three Men Arraigned In Court For Impregnating 13-year-old Girl In Adamawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Germany Announce New Immigration Policy For Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: 18 Parties Survive INEC's Axe Ahead Of 2023 General Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Kill 250 Terrorists As Bandits Shoot At Military Helicopter
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Nigeria's Ex-President, Jonathan, Sacked Me As EFCC Boss -Farida Waziri
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Two Police Pilots Injured After Ansaru Militants Attack Helicopter In Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Robbers Attack Banks In Ondo, Kill Policemen
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ex-Zenith Bank Staff Authorised N700m Fraudulent Transactions -Witness
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME My Son Has Always Been A Christian, Says Father Of Bomber Arrested At WInners Chapel
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Returns Prophet, Six Others To Prison Over Missing Ondo Toddler
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Africa Not For Taking, Kenya’s President Tells United States, China
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad