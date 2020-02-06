FULL LIST: 18 Parties Survive INEC's Axe Ahead Of 2023 General Election

The electoral commission said the deregistered party did not satisfy the requirements of the fourth alteration to the constitution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2020

As the Independent National Electoral Commission deregisters 74 political parties in the country, Nigeria now has 18 parties.

INEC added that the Action Peoples Party filed a suit in court and obtained an order restraining the commission from deregistering it, "consequently, the party remains registered pending the determination of the case by the court."

With the deregistration, political parties in the country are now the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Accord, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, Action Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Allied People's Movement, Labour Party and New Nigeria People's Party. 

Others are: National Rescue Movement, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party, Young Progressive Party, Zenith Labour Party, Boot Party and Action People's Party.

The deregistered parties are Advanced Allied Party, All Blending Party, Advanced Congress Of Democrats, Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria, Alliance For Democracy, All Grassroots Alliance, All Grand Alliance Party, Advanced Nigeria, Democratic Party, Alliance For New Nigeria, Alliance National Party, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, African People Alliance, Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance, Alternative Party Of Nigeria, Alliance Of Social Democrats, Alliance For A United Nigeria, Better Nigeria Progressive Party, Change Advocacy Party, Coalition For Change, Change Nigeria Party, Congress Of Patriots, Democratic Alternative, Democratic People’s Congress, Democratic People’s Party, Fresh Democratic Party, Freedom And Justice Party, Grassroots Development Party Of Nigeria, Green Party Of Nigeria, Hope Democratic Party, Independent Democrats, Justice Must Prevail Party, Kowa Party, Liberation Movement, Legacy Party Of Nigeria, Mass Action Joint Alliance and Modern Democratic Party. 

Others are Masses Movement Of Nigeria, Mega Party Of Nigeria, Movement For The Restoration And Defence Of Democracy, National Action Council, Nigeria Community Movement Party, National Conscience Party, Nigeria Democratic Congress Party, National Democratic Liberty Party, Nigeria Elements Progressive Party, Nigeria For Democracy, New Generation Party Of Nigeria, National Interest Party, Nigeria People’s Congress, New Progressive Movement, National Unity Party, People’s Coalition Party, People For Democratic Change, People’s Democratic Movement, Progressive People’s Alliance, Providence People's Congress, People’s Party Of Nigeria, People’s Progressive Party, People's Trust, Reform And Advancement Party, Re-Build Nigeria Party, Restoration Party Of Nigeria, Save Nigeria Congress, Sustainable National Party, Socialist Party Of Nigeria, United Democratic Party, United Patriots, United People’s Congress, Unity Party Of Nigeria, United Progressive Party, We The People Nigeria, Young Democratic Party, Yes Electorates Solidarity and Youth Party.

