JUST IN: INEC Fixes Date For Edo, Ondo Governorship Elections

The commission announced this on Thursday, fixing 19th of September 2020 and 10th of October 2020 for Edo and Ondo states respectively.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2020


The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed dates for the Edo and Ondo states 2020 governorship elections.

The commission announced this on Thursday, fixing 19th of September 2020 and 10th of October 2020 for Edo and Ondo states respectively.

In the timetable for the election activities for Edo State governorship election, INEC stated that conduct of primary election and resolution of disputes arising from primaries would be between 2nd of June to 27th of June while campaign would kickstart on the 21st of June.

INEC fixed 17th of September for the end of campaign, stating that "Section 99(1)  of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) provides 90 days for the commencement of campaigns by political parties and end of same 24 hours before polling day."

For Ondo State, the commission fixed 2nd of July to 25th of July for the conduct of primary election and resolution of disputes arising from primaries "to enable political parties democratically nominate candidates for the election as required by Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010."

The electoral commission fixed 8th of October for the end of the campaign while the election would be on the 10th of October.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics FULL LIST: 18 Parties Survive INEC's Axe Ahead Of 2023 General Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Why Nigeria's Ex-President, Jonathan, Sacked Me As EFCC Boss -Farida Waziri
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Africa Not For Taking, Kenya’s President Tells United States, China
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Nigerian Senate Inaugurates 56-member Constitution Review Committee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Germany Announce New Immigration Policy For Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: 18 Parties Survive INEC's Axe Ahead Of 2023 General Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Kill 250 Terrorists As Bandits Shoot At Military Helicopter
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Nigeria's Ex-President, Jonathan, Sacked Me As EFCC Boss -Farida Waziri
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Two Police Pilots Injured After Ansaru Militants Attack Helicopter In Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Robbers Attack Banks In Ondo, Kill Policemen
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ex-Zenith Bank Staff Authorised N700m Fraudulent Transactions -Witness
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME My Son Has Always Been A Christian, Says Father Of Bomber Arrested At WInners Chapel
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Returns Prophet, Six Others To Prison Over Missing Ondo Toddler
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Africa Not For Taking, Kenya’s President Tells United States, China
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad