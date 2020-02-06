JUST IN: Robbers Attack Banks In Ondo, Kill Policemen

Scene of the attack.



Suspected armed robbers have attacked some banks in Ile Oluji under Oke Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A trader, Mrs Remilekun Araola, revealed that the robbers gained entry into the bank through the use of dynamites.



She disclosed that no fewer than four persons have been killed in the robbery attack. Scene of the attack

According to her, two policemen whose identities are not known, were part of those killed by the robbers.

"We have called the police to immediately report the robbery incident because it is like a war zone.

"They have been able to attack two banks in the town. Scene of the attack

"They killed two policemen and two other traders who are very closer to the banks", she said.

Femi Joseph, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the attack in a chat with our correspondent. Scene of the attack

"The details are not yet clear to us but our men have been deployed to the scene," he said.



