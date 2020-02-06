Lagos Government Prosecutes 95 Persons For Crossing Highway

A total number of 95 persons have been prosecuted by the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps from January 2020 till date.

Corps Marshal of the agency, Akinpelu Gbemisola, stated that the arrest was in line with the Environmental Sanitation Protection Law 2017 by the Special Offences Court of Lagos State (Mobile Court).

Gbemisola also decried with dismay the unfounded rumour circulating on the social media that the Lagos State Government had directed LAGESC officials not in uniform to arrest people crossing highways, saying that every LAGESC officers on lawful duty must be officially dressed in the agency’s uniform with their name tags boldly on it.

She however, warned imposters extorting money from members of the public in the name of LAGESC to desist from such act as well as rumour peddlers to abstain from misleading the public with wrong information.

She said it was an offence for people to endanger their lives by crossing the highways.