Tanker Explodes On Lagos’s Badagry Expressway

A tanker carrying about 11,000 litres of diesel has burst into flames on the Badagry Expressway in Lagos.

The incident happened at Abule Osun bus stop, inward Ojo Barracks, according to reports.

The accident scene adjacent to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation construction yard, has recorded no casualties so far.

Confirming the incident, Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management agency, Femi Osanyintolu, said preliminary investigations indicated that the accident occurred when the rear spring of the tanker broke while the vehicle was travelling at high speed.

Firefighters are battling to put out the blaze, while law enforcement officials are working to ease the traffic that has built up around the area.