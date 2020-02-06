Trump To Deliver ‘Victory Speech’ After Impeachment Acquittal

Trump was acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2020

 

United States President, Donald Trump, will deliver a ‘victory statement’ on Thursday at the White House.

The acquittal allows him to remain in office after Democrats failed to muster the two-thirds super-majority needed for his removal.

In a post on Twitter, Trump said, “I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the White House to discuss our country’s victory on the Impeachment Hoax!”

Trump was impeached in December in the House of Representatives.

He was charged with abusing his office to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation of his political rival ahead of elections this year and then obstructing Congress’ investigation.

SaharaReporters, New York

