14,045 Nigerians Repatriated From Libya Since 2017

Acting Coordinator for the Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this while receiving a new batch of 161 returnees at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Thursday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2020

 

The National Emergency Management Agency has said that 14,045 Nigerians have voluntarily been brought back home since a repatriation programme was started by the International Organisation for Migration in 2017.

Acting Coordinator for the Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this while receiving a new batch of 161 returnees at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Thursday night.

He said, “This batch brought the total number of voluntary returnees from Libya to 14,045, which is made up of 8,200 males and 5,845 females.”

According to him, the breakdown of the returning Nigerians showed that there are 48 female adults, four female children, five female infants as well as 102 adult males, one male child and one infant male in the batch of persons brought back home last night.

One of the returnees, a 19-year old girl from Ondo State, told the News agency of Nigeria that she was forced to make the irregular migration to Europe through Libya, because she was unable to meet up with the responsibilities of caring for a child and a mother with mental health issues.

“I was left with the task of fending for my siblings, mother and my daughter. My mother’s relations and friends abandoned us. I was a tailoring apprentice after my husband left us.

“My mum was thrown out of the house because we could not afford to pay for rent,” she narrated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics FULL LIST: 18 Parties Survive INEC's Axe Ahead Of 2023 General Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Ex-Zenith Bank Staff Authorised N700m Fraudulent Transactions -Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Soldier Kills Police Officer With Anti-Aircraft Gun In Borno
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Robbers Attack Banks In Ondo, Kill Policemen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Slashes Visa Fees For United States Citizens
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics FULL LIST: 18 Parties Survive INEC's Axe Ahead Of 2023 General Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Ex-Zenith Bank Staff Authorised N700m Fraudulent Transactions -Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Soldier Kills Police Officer With Anti-Aircraft Gun In Borno
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Robbers Attack Banks In Ondo, Kill Policemen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Slashes Visa Fees For United States Citizens
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Conviction Of Ex-Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame, For Corruption Upheld By Supreme Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Senator From Gombe Appoints 118 Aides
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Germany Announce New Immigration Policy For Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Northern Elite Created These Bandits By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Chinese Doctor Among Experts Behind Disease Detection Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Tone Down Your Anger, Governor Tambuwal Tells Religious Leaders
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad